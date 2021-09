HONOLULU (KHON2) -- On Wednesday evening, at 7:16 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call for lost hikers near the Aiea Loop Trail in Aiea.

According to HFD, a hiking party of two, consisting of a 18-year-old female and a 21-year-old male, were reportedly hiking for three hours when they called for help.