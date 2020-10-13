Trade winds expected to weaken Tuesday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds are expected to weaken Tuesday night as a front approaches from the northwest.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Light winds ahead of the front will bring some land and sea breezes, with more clouds and showers over the interior areas during the afternoon and evening hours.

The front is looking to reach the islands later this week, bringing the possibility for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Latest Stories on KHON2