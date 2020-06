HONOLULU (KHON2)

Breezy trade winds will ease somewhat Sunday and Monday, and then strengthen again next week.

The trades will deliver low clouds and showers to windward areas, with showers most active during nights and mornings.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Sunday for Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Windward Waters.