Trade winds expected to weaken in the upcoming days

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure system north of the state will continue to weaken and drift eastward over the next few days with decreasing wind speed trends in the forecast.

A cloud band associated with a dissipated frontal boundary will drift in from the north this morning producing increasing trade wind showers through Monday night. Another cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will produce light wind conditions from Tuesday onward allowing local scale land and sea breezes to develop. This cold front will move into the western islands on Thursday morning spreading rainfall across the state through Friday.

Deeper tropical moisture moving up from the south will bring periods of heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms this weekend.