Trade winds expected to trend down through midweek

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate easterly trade winds will continue today, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

Trade winds will trend down this evening through midweek, potentially enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established.

An area of moisture will approach and move into the eastern end of the state from the east late tonight through Wednesday, which will keep the rain chances up going into the second half of the week, especially for Maui and the Big Island.

Easterly winds should remain light enough for localized land and sea breeze conditions to continue through the upcoming weekend as a series of fronts pass to the north.