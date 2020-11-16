Trade winds expected to strengthen, with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An upper level low will remain near the islands for the first half of the week, and could help to enhance some shower activity during that time.
Trade winds are expected to become more widespread today and Tuesday, and strengthen later in the week. An increase of shower coverage is expected towards the middle of the week as leftover frontal moisture rides in with the trade winds.
