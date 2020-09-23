Trade winds expected to strengthen, with a slight uptick in showers statewide

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A band of showers will spread west across the islands through Thursday morning.

Much drier weather will return by tomorrow evening. Moderate easterly trade winds will strengthen through Thursday as a high far northwest of the area shifts southeast. Winds will weaken again late this week.

Gentle winds with widespread sea and land breezes will prevail much of next week.

