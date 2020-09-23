Trade winds expected to strengthen, with a slight uptick in showers statewide

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A band of showers will spread west across the islands through Thursday morning.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Much drier weather will return by tomorrow evening. Moderate easterly trade winds will strengthen through Thursday as a high far northwest of the area shifts southeast. Winds will weaken again late this week.

Gentle winds with widespread sea and land breezes will prevail much of next week.

Latest Stories on KHON2