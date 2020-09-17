Trade winds expected to strengthen Friday into the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade wind weather will continue through today, and increase to breezy levels by the weekend.
Windward showers may increase this weekend as moisture from an old frontal boundary pushes in from the east. Breezy trade wind weather will hold into next week.
