Trade winds expected to return by Friday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light trade winds today will lead to afternoon sea breezes with some clouds and shower development over the interior of the islands.

Trade winds are expected to return overnight through Friday. An increase in moisture over the southern end of the state tonight and tomorrow will boost rainfall there, particularly over windward Big Island and east Maui.

The remainder of the state will remain on the drier side with some scattered showers through the end of the week.