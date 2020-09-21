Trade winds expected to kick off the week

Weather Blog
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge of high pressure north of the state will keep moderate trade winds in place through the week, with only minor fluctuations in strength.

Fairly typical trade wind weather will persist, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, particularly during the night and early morning hours, and a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.

