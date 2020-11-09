Trade winds expected to kick off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure northeast of the state will move closer to the islands through mid week, with breezy trades becoming windy Wednesday through Thursday.

A band of low clouds and showers will bring wet conditions to windward areas Monday, with showers also reaching leeward locations.

Showers should diminish in coverage tonight, with a bit wetter than normal trade wind pattern taking hold Tuesday through Thursday.

