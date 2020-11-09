Trade winds expected to kick off the week

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure northeast of the state will move closer to the islands through mid week, with breezy trades becoming windy Wednesday through Thursday.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

A band of low clouds and showers will bring wet conditions to windward areas Monday, with showers also reaching leeward locations.

Showers should diminish in coverage tonight, with a bit wetter than normal trade wind pattern taking hold Tuesday through Thursday.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories