Trade winds expected to kick off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure northeast of the state will move closer to the islands through mid week, with breezy trades becoming windy Wednesday through Thursday.
A band of low clouds and showers will bring wet conditions to windward areas Monday, with showers also reaching leeward locations.
Showers should diminish in coverage tonight, with a bit wetter than normal trade wind pattern taking hold Tuesday through Thursday.
