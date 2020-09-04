Trade winds expected to increase later Friday into the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds will prevail Friday, then trend up and become breezy over the weekend as high pressure strengthens to the north.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.
