Trade winds expected to gradually decline this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The strong surface high responsible for the gusty trades will continue to move east, further away from the islands, resulting in diminishing trades into Saturday.

Showers could be on the decline as the trades weaken. An approaching front will cause the winds to become light and variable area-wide Saturday night through Sunday.

The front stalls and weakens near Kauai Monday, allowing the return of light trades. Trades will gradually strengthen early next week with a new high settling north of the islands.