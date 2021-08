HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through Saturday, with winds expected to become fairly light Sunday through the middle of next week.

While the trade winds are blowing, low clouds and showers will favor windward areas, especially during nights and mornings.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

With the lighter winds, some afternoon clouds, and a few showers, are expected over leeward areas.