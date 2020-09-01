Trade winds expected to ease off starting Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will diminish over the next day or so, remain light to moderate for several days, then increase slightly over the weekend.
The trade winds will deliver a few brief showers to windward areas, while some afternoon clouds may develop over leeward areas.
