Trade winds expected to ease off starting Wednesday

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will diminish over the next day or so, remain light to moderate for several days, then increase slightly over the weekend.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The trade winds will deliver a few brief showers to windward areas, while some afternoon clouds may develop over leeward areas. 

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories