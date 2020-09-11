HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dry and stable trade wind pattern will continue through the weekend with the best chance for showers during the overnight and early morning hours in windward and mauka areas.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Trade winds are expected to relax a bit over the weekend, potentially enough for localized land and sea breeze conditions over leeward areas, with these lighter trades continuing through the middle of next week.
A weak trough of low pressure moving through the islands could bring a slight increase in shower coverage early next week.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Biden, Pence attend 9/11 memorial; Trump at Pennsylvania crash site
- City and County of Honolulu holds virtual remembrance ceremony to mark the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks
- Sept. 11: Several ceremonies this morning to remember the nearly 3,000 people killed on 9/11
- Trade winds expected to decrease over the weekend
- Social Scene: Singing about safety