Trade winds expected to decrease over the weekend

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dry and stable trade wind pattern will continue through the weekend with the best chance for showers during the overnight and early morning hours in windward and mauka areas.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Trade winds are expected to relax a bit over the weekend, potentially enough for localized land and sea breeze conditions over leeward areas, with these lighter trades continuing through the middle of next week.

A weak trough of low pressure moving through the islands could bring a slight increase in shower coverage early next week.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories