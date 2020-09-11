Trade winds expected to decrease over the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dry and stable trade wind pattern will continue through the weekend with the best chance for showers during the overnight and early morning hours in windward and mauka areas.

Trade winds are expected to relax a bit over the weekend, potentially enough for localized land and sea breeze conditions over leeward areas, with these lighter trades continuing through the middle of next week.

A weak trough of low pressure moving through the islands could bring a slight increase in shower coverage early next week.

