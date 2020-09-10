Trade winds expected to decrease beginning Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dry and stable trade wind pattern will continue with the best chance for showers developing overnight through the early morning periods across windward and mountain locations.
Trade winds are expected to relax over the weekend, potentially enough for localized land and sea breeze conditions over leeward areas.
