Trade winds expected to continue, with a slight increase in showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dry and stable trade wind weather will persist over the state Friday as a ridge holds north of the islands.

Winds will begin to shift out of the east to southeast later Friday, and the air mass will moisten from the east, leading to a slight increase in showers.

East to southeast winds will continue through the holiday weekend, and increasing moisture moving up from the southeast will lead to an uptick in showers. Unsettled weather may develop over the islands by the middle of next week.