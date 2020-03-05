Trade winds expected to become breezy starting Thursday evening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will transition to breezy trade winds Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds far north of the islands, bringing a surge in windward showers.

Windy conditions are expected to develop Friday, and then continue into Monday. After Friday, brief showers will focus over windward and mountain areas, with some reaching leeward locations. Cool temperatures are expected over the weekend, as relatively dry air accompanies the strong trade winds. Lighter winds and warmer temperatures are expected beginning Tuesday and Wednesday.