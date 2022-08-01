HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will continue to weaken through Tuesday night, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

A transition to a land and sea breeze regime is expected through the day Wednesday, that will continue through the second half of the week as an upper disturbance and surface trough move in from the east.

Clouds and showers will shift to interior and mountain locations through the afternoon hours where sea breezes form each day.

A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is anticipated this weekend.