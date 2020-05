HONOLULU (KHON2)

A trade wind weather pattern will continue through early next week, as high pressure slowly passes far north of the state.

Clouds and passing showers will generally favor windward and mauka areas of Maui and the Hawai’i Island tonight, with the greatest chances for showers shifting to windward Kauai during the weekend and early next week.

Winds will likely weaken Tuesday and Wednesday and may be disrupted late next week.