HONOLULU (KHON2) – High pressure north-northeast of the islands will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in place through the middle of next week.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas mainly at night and through the early morning hours, with a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time.

Lighter winds may lead to sea and land breezes late next week, along with more interior and leeward shower development.