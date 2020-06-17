Trade winds easing Wednesday and Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north through northeast of the main Hawaiian Islands continues to drive breezy trade winds across local waters this evening. Satellite loop shows low clouds lingering across windward and mauka portions of the islands as remnants of an old frontal boundary pass by in the trades. Radar shows only isolated showers associated with this cloud cover. High clouds along the base of an upper trough just northwest of the islands are expected to pass overhead through Thursday as the trough forms a cutoff low and slowly digs southwestward. This low should begin to move away from the state Friday. Meanwhile, high pressure will remain nearly stationary northeast of the state, driving breezy trade winds.

Passing clouds and showers will continue tonight and through the weekend. The upper low may enhance showers Wednesday through Friday, but we are not anticipating significant rainfall. Showers will focus over windward slopes, occasionally passing to leeward sides of the smaller islands as well as forming on the Big Island Kona slopes each afternoon.