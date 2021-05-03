Trade winds easing, rainfall possible overnight into Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gradually easing trade winds will deliver a few windward showers this morning, but a trough developing over the area may lead to an increase in rainfall coverage tonight and Tuesday, especially over Kauai and Oahu.

Trade winds will restrengthen as the trough moves west on Wednesday, remaining locally breezy through the second half of the week, bringing brief showers to windward areas.

Shower coverage may increase over all islands toward the end of the week as an upper trough moves over the area. High clouds are expected to blanket island skies Tuesday through Thursday.