Trade winds easing in the coming days

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy to windy trades will persist tonight, then slowly decrease during the next few days. Fairly typical trade wind weather will persist through Thursday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and into the early morning hours.

A surface trough will develop in the vicinity of the islands Thursday night, then slowly shift westward Friday and Friday night. This will bring wet trade wind conditions particularly to windward sections of the smaller islands.

As the trough shifts westward, a more typical but slightly wetter than normal trade wind pattern will return over the weekend, with trades increasing back to breezy levels.

The trades will strengthen further to windy levels early next week, with the wetter than normal trade wind conditions persisting.