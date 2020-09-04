Trade winds ease off a bit before restrengthening

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Winds as expected have remained on the lighter side, and few showers have been observed on radar.

Have knocked the PoPs and associated fields down a bit mostly over the waters through tomorrow night, but also in a few land areas.

This is based on the latest consensus of the models showing lower PoPs. Precipitable water (PW) values, currently between 1.3 and 1.4 from the latest soundings, are expected to decrease over the next day or so to under 1 inch.

Heading into the weekend, an increase in PW is expected.

The high northeast of the islands is expected to strengthen this weekend, resulting in the trade winds increasing.

Winds will weaken just a bit as we head into the middle of the week as the high lifts to the north.

Showers are expected to remain focused over the typical windward areas, with low rainfall totals expected.