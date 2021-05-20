Trade winds ease and showers to increase starting Sunday

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure northeast of the state will keep moderate to locally breezy trades in place through Saturday, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

The trades will be disrupted Sunday through Tuesday as a front approaches from the northwest.

This bring more humid conditions and a land and sea breeze pattern to the islands, with showers favoring coastal areas at night and interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Trade winds appear to return by the middle of next week, bringing a return of more typical trade wind weather to the island chain.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories