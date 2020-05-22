Trade winds decreasing for the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A band of low clouds will bring showers to the windward and mauka areas of Oahu and Kauai today with a few spilling over to leeward locations. These showers are being pushed along by breezy trade winds generated by a high pressure ridge located far north of the islands. Breezy trade winds will continue into Friday before weakening to gentle trade winds Saturday as the ridge pushes closer to the state. Shower coverage and intensity will fluctuate as pockets of moisture reach the islands. Windward areas will see the brunt of the rainfall with maximum clouds and showers during the overnight and early morning hours with a minimum during the late mornings and afternoons. Looking upstream on the visible satellite imagery, low clouds and showers east of Maui will enter windward areas tonight. Farther east a more organized low cloud swirl, known to satellite analysts as a ‘Screaming Eagle’, looks to bring another increase in showers Friday night.

Over the holiday weekend and into next week, the Big Island will see stronger trade winds being the farthest away from the ridge. Limited windward showers will continue. However, with the lighter winds, some limited afternoon convective showers are possible for interior and higher elevation areas.