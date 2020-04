HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep breezy trade winds blowing through the weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours.

Trade winds will ease a bit early next week as a trough develops along a stalled frontal boundary north of the state. Shower coverage and intensity may increase a bit heading into the middle of next week as deeper moisture and upper troughing move in.