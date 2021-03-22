Trade winds continue, with drier conditions expected over the smaller islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The trade winds will gradually weaken through Monday evening. Somewhat drier conditions will occur over the smaller islands, with brief showers mainly along windward facing sections through this afternoon.

Widespread showers and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms are expected over the Big Island. As a front approaches the islands from the northwest, a land and sea breeze pattern will likely set up from tonight through Tuesday.

Wet weather is forecast to develop across most of the state from Wednesday through Thursday as the frontal boundary moves across the western islands.