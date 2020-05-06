Live Now
Trade winds continue, with an increase in windward showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rainfall chances will trend up over the western end of the state today through tonight, then across the eastern half Thursday through Friday as a band of moisture associated with an old front moves down the island chain. Although the bulk of the showers will favor windward and mountain locations, a few leeward showers can’t be ruled out periodically. Trades will briefly trend down ahead of this band today, then quickly shift out of the northeast and return to breezy levels as high pressure builds north of the state in its wake. A similar band of moisture will approach the western end of the state over the upcoming weekend. 

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 65°

Thursday

78° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 64°

Friday

79° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 79° 65°

Saturday

80° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 80° 65°

Sunday

80° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 80° 66°

Monday

79° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 67°

Tuesday

78° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

68°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

