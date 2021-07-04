Trade winds continue to bring in passing showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy easterly trade winds will continue into the first half of the week, then trend down to moderate levels Wednesday through the second half.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with the best chances and coverage through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.

Despite the light showers spilling over into leeward areas in the past day or two, the drought conditions continue over our parched leeward grounds with very little rainfall amounts expected this week.