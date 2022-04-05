HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will hold in place today through early Wednesday as a front approaches from the northwest.

More showers can be expected today through Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance moves overhead, with a drying trend expected Thursday through the weekend.

Trades will pick up again late Wednesday through Friday, before easing slightly over the weekend.

Abundant high cloud cover is expected through tonight, with a decreasing trend expected from west to east across the state on Wednesday.