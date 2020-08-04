Trade winds continue across the state, with windward showers

Weather Blog
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through the week, and may get a little stronger by the weekend.

The trade winds will deliver passing low clouds and showers that will primarily focus over windward areas, with a few showers occasionally spreading leeward on the smaller islands.

Increased moisture and a passing disturbance aloft are expected to bring an uptick in showers from late tonight into Friday. 

