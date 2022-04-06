HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will build today as high clouds thin over much of the state.

Showers will remain focused over windward slopes, with some heavy showers possible over the Big Island in the afternoon.

High pressure passing north of the state will produce breezy trade wind weather Thursday into Saturday.

Winds will likely ease and shift out of the east to southeast Sunday and Monday as the high moves off to the east and a front approaches.