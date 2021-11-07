Trade winds begin to weaken, eventually replaced with variables

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The high pressure ridge north of the state will weaken over the next two days, gradually decreasing the trade wind strength through Tuesday.

Expect brief passing showers in this trade wind regime, mainly over windward and mountain areas during the overnight to early morning hours.

Lighter winds remain in the forecast starting Tuesday afternoon with sea breezes developing over all islands through the end of the week.

Converging sea breeze winds will build clouds over island interior sections during the day with isolated shower activity.