Trade winds are making a comeback

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds are set to return, reaching and holding at moderate levels Tuesday night through early next week.

Rather dry conditions will prevail through Wednesday night, with showers mainly confined to windward and mauka areas.

The remnants of an old front will likely bring a notable increase in showers to Kauai and possibly Oahu Thursday into Friday.

A more typical trade wind pattern is then expected Saturday through early next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, mainly at night and during the early morning hours.