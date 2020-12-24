Trade winds are in the process of returning, with an increase in trade showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds are in the process of returning, and will be trending stronger into Saturday as a surface high pressure system passes north of the islands.

Showery weather is expected for Kauai on Friday, and for the island of Oahu and maybe windward Maui County on Saturday, as a front eases over and falls apart over the northern islands.

Trade winds will then trend down and turn southeast over the western islands early next week due to an approaching front.