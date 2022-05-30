HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surface ridge will lift north of the area later today and tonight, which will cause the trade winds to gradually strengthen.

The trades are expected to become locally breezy from Tuesday through mid-week.

The atmosphere will also become stable and dry this week, so expect some low clouds and brief showers over windward and mauka areas, mainly late at night and during the early morning hours.

The trade winds may weaken slightly heading into next weekend.