HONOLULU (KHON2) — An approaching cold front will stall and weaken near Kauai today. Expect trade winds to spread from west to east through Wednesday.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Instability associated with a passing upper trough may enhance showers across the state and trigger thunderstorms on the Big Island for the next couple of afternoons. Drier weather will move in during the second half of the week.