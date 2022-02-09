Trade winds are expected to return with increasing showers by this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will transition to more light and variable weather pattern today lasting through Friday, as a high pressure ridge weakens and drifts over the region.

An approaching cold front will stall and diminish north of the island chain on Friday as high pressure builds in north of the state.

Trade winds will return this weekend with increasing shower trends as bands of clouds from this remnant front drift over each island. An upper level low will set up just northeast of the islands creating more unstable trade wind showers into early next week.