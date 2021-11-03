Trade winds are expected to return through the upcoming weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After several days with light and variable winds, our more typical easterly trade wind regime has returned this morning and will continue through the upcoming weekend.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka locations, especially over the western end of the state where a band of moisture associated with an old front will linger through Thursday. Thereafter, a drier trade wind pattern is expected Friday through early next week.
