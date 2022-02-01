Trade winds are expected to return, High Surf Advisory issued

HONOLULU ( KHON2) — A series of fronts will approach and stall northwest of the islands through the remainder of the workweek, causing trade wind speeds to fluctuate between light and moderate speeds.

The fronts will remain far enough away from the islands, however, to keep any significant rainfall away from the Aloha state.

Any showers that we do see, will remain confined primarily to windward slopes and coasts, particularly during nights and mornings.

A more typical showery trade wind pattern is expected to return over the weekend, with trades strengthening to moderate and breezy levels.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Advisory on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 3:36 a.m. for most of the state. The advisory will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Beachgoers and surfers can expect to see 14 to 18 feet of surf along the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. And 10 to 14 feet along west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai.

As a precautionary, NWS said beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise with caution.