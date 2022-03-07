HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weakening cold front continues to approach the islands from the northwest today, then stalling out and dissipating near Kauai on Tuesday.

Short wave upper level troughs will also pass through the region from Monday through Wednesday time period decreasing stability across the region on increasing cloud and rainfall trends.

Another high pressure system will build in north of the state and pass slowly to the east. This system will briefly increase trade winds into the moderate range from Tuesday onward, becoming locally breezy by the weekend.

Drier trends are forecast for the end of the week as an upper level high pressure ridge builds in more stable and dry conditions.