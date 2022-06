HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will ease slightly for Friday and the weekend, then pick up to moderate strength again early next week.

The stable trade winds will focus showers over windward slopes, and leeward Big Island slopes will continue to experience afternoon clouds and scattered showers.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

As trades weaken, leeward areas from Maui to Kauai will see afternoon clouds, though showers will be sparse.