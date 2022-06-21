HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will likely ease Friday and Saturday then rebuild Sunday into early next week.

A band of enhanced moisture will move through the islands late this afternoon into early Wednesday, bringing an increase in showers to windward areas and sending a few more showers into leeward locales.

Otherwise, typical trade wind weather will prevail with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, along with the occasional brief shower spilling into leeward communities.