Trade winds are expected to come back by Friday as cold front weakens

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front approaching the Hawaiian Islands from the northwest will continue to weaken the high-pressure ridge over the state today keeping variable sea breezes over most islands.

The position of the ridge remains directly over the islands keeping fairly stable conditions for most areas today. Light large scale east to southeasterly winds will allow local scale sea breezes to build clouds and produce a few showers over island mountain and interior sections today.

Trade winds will return on Friday as high pressure strengthens behind a dissipating cold front. Cloud and shower bands associated with the frontal remnants will drift over the islands, from northwest to southeast, on Friday and Saturday.

A low-level trough may pass through the region on Tuesday boosting trade wind shower activity through Wednesday.