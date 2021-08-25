Trade winds are expected to bring the rain this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast through Friday.

Trade wind speeds will weaken this weekend as an upper level disturbance forms just north of the state.

We're Hawaii's weather station

Passing showers remain in the forecast mainly over windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours for most islands into Saturday.

Localized sea breezes may develop on Sunday and Monday. Trade winds strengthen from Tuesday onward as the high pressure ridge builds north of the state.