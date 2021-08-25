Trade winds are expected to bring the rain this week

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast through Friday.

Trade wind speeds will weaken this weekend as an upper level disturbance forms just north of the state.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Passing showers remain in the forecast mainly over windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours for most islands into Saturday.

Localized sea breezes may develop on Sunday and Monday. Trade winds strengthen from Tuesday onward as the high pressure ridge builds north of the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories