Trade winds are expected to be light through Friday, dry weather continues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will be light enough to allow afternoon sea breezes to develop today, while mostly dry weather continues.

Winds will remain light and turn to the southeast and south Friday and Saturday as a front approaches, with showers remaining limited. The island air mass will moisten and become unstable Saturday night as the front moves over the islands.

The front will bring shifting winds and unsettled weather from Saturday night into Monday, with the potential for heavy rainfall. As the front dissipates Tuesday and Wednesday, light northeast trade winds are forecast.