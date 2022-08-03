HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds from a high-pressure system far north of the islands will become blocked by a passing disturbance moving through the region this week.

Lighter winds over the next three days will allow local scale land and sea breezes to develop. A few showers will form over island mountain and interior sections each afternoon.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Trade winds will restrengthen from Friday into the weekend as the disturbance weakens and drifts northward, and the high-pressure ridge builds back over the region.

A remnant trough associated with former Tropical Cyclone Georgette will drift westward through the islands enhancing shower activity from Monday morning into Tuesday.